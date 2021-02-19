Wingenter (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Wingenter underwent Tommy John surgery on July 17, 2020 and is expected to miss the entire 2021 campaign as a result. This move was procedural to allow room on the 40-man roster for the Padres to officially add Keone Kela.
