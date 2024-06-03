Major League Baseball is currently investigating Marcano (knee) for a violation of the sport's gambling policy, which could result in a lifetime ban, Jared Diamond and Lindsey Adler of The Wall Street Journal Report report.

According to the report, four other players are under investigation along with Marcano, a 24-year-old infielder who has been on the Padres' 10-day injured list all season while he completes his recovery from a torn ACL. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, while MLB's investigation isn't yet complete, a penalty for Marcano could be imposed in the coming days. Marcano has seen big-league action in each of the last three seasons as a member of the Padres and Pirates, slashing .217/.269/.320 with five home runs and seven stolen bases across 447 career plate appearances.