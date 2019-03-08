France isn't believed to have suffered a concussion after getting hit in the head Friday against Oakland, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

France is slated to be evaluated by the Padres' team doctors once the team returns to Peoria, but it appears as though he's dodged a major bullet. He'll be considered day-to-day until he undergoes further evaluation.

