Padres' Ty France: Avoids concussion
France isn't believed to have suffered a concussion after getting hit in the head Friday against Oakland, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
France is slated to be evaluated by the Padres' team doctors once the team returns to Peoria, but it appears as though he's dodged a major bullet. He'll be considered day-to-day until he undergoes further evaluation.
