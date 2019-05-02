Padres' Ty France: Draws third straight start
France will start at third base and bat fifth Thursday against the Braves.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s (hamstring) move to the injured list earlier this week has resulted in Manny Machado taking over as the everyday shortstop, leaving the hot corner open for France. After amassing an incredible 1.407 OPS at Triple-A El Paso prior to being promoted last week, France has yet to get going in the majors, recording only two hits in 13 at-bats. Though France will be making his third start in a row Thursday, he may need to catch fire again quickly in order to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Tatis' absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...