France will start at third base and bat fifth Thursday against the Braves.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s (hamstring) move to the injured list earlier this week has resulted in Manny Machado taking over as the everyday shortstop, leaving the hot corner open for France. After amassing an incredible 1.407 OPS at Triple-A El Paso prior to being promoted last week, France has yet to get going in the majors, recording only two hits in 13 at-bats. Though France will be making his third start in a row Thursday, he may need to catch fire again quickly in order to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Tatis' absence.