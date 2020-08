France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

France got the start at first base and joined the Padres' homer-fest Sunday, drilling one of the team's six long balls on the day. The hit was France's first since July 30, and his playing time has waned In August as he has appeared in only four contests thus far. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .250/.280/.417 with three RBI and five runs.