France provided a pinch-hit double in his lone at-bat during Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Dodgers.

France looked like he might have been in line for an everyday role at the keystone for the Padres when he was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 16, but manager Andy Green seems to have at least temporarily pulled the plug on that experiment. He was on the bench Tuesday for the fifth time in eight games, with Greg Garcia and Luis Urias instead filling the two middle-infield positions.

