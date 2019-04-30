France will bat fifth and play third base in his first career start Tuesday against Atlanta.

France has been up for several days but was relegated to a bench role. With Fernando Tatis now on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, France could see a run of starts if the Padres continue with the same arrangement they're using Tuesday, with France at third base and Manny Machado sliding over to Tatis' shortstop position.

