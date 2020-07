France, the Padres' emergency catcher, has been getting extra work behind the plate, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

France's regular-season catching duties will likely remain limited to emergency situations, though manager Jayce Tingler suggested that regular catchers Francisco Mejia and Austin Hedges are candidates to be subbed for late in games. The positional utility no doubt helps France in his bid to earn a roster spot, especially if the team elects to carry only two catchers.