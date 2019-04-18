Padres' Ty France: Taking reps at second base
France went 2-for-5 with two home runs in his second game at second base for Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This is the second straight game that France has homered twice. The 24-year-old is hitting .383/.449/.750 with six homers and 19 RBI in 14 games for El Paso and is getting reps at second base as well as third. France was in contention to be the big-league starter at third base before the offseason signing of Manny Machado. If France shows he can handle second base, he may be able to find major-league playing time with Ian Kinsler and Luis Urias struggling at the plate to begin the year.
