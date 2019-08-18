France will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As was expected when he was called up from Triple-A El Paso prior to the weekend, France has been given a trial as the Padres' everyday second baseman. He'll pick up his third straight start at the position and should end up sticking in an everyday role the rest of the way if he can deliver even a modicum of the immense production he delivered in the Pacific Coast League this season. France supplied a 1.247 OPS -- buoyed by 55 extra-base hits in 348 plate appearances -- over his 76 games with El Paso.