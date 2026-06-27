Padres' Ty France: X-rays on wrist negative

France, who was hit in the wrist by a pitch against the Dodgers on Friday, had X-rays return negative, but he's out of Saturday's lineup, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

France was nailed in the wrist by a Roki Sasaki fastball in the fourth inning Friday. The veteran infielder initially stayed in the game but was then replaced by Miguel Andujar at first base in the ninth inning. The good news for France is that X-rays returned negative, but he's nonetheless beginning on the bench for Saturday's matchup. Manager Craig Stammen said Saturday that France isn't looking at an IL stint and that he'll be available off the bench for the evening contest, so it doesn't sound like the infielder is dealing with a serious injury.