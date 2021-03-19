Caratini would replace Austin Nola (finger) as the team's starting catcher if Nola is unable to be ready by Opening Day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola has been able to catch in recent days without any issues, but he has yet to resume full workouts. If swinging a bat with his fractured left middle finger proves to be problematic, Caratini could slide into the starting role until Nola is able to return. Such a scenario would also mean that Luis Campusano would likely break camp as the team's second catcher.