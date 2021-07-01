site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: Day off Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Caratini isn't starting Thursday's game against Cincinnati.
Caratini has gone 1-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts across the last two games, and he'll get a day off in Thursday's series finale. Webster Rivas will start at catcher and bat eighth.
