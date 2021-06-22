site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: Gets rest Tuesday
Caratini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
The backstop will get a rest after starting the previous two games behind the plate. Webster Rivas will catch Blake Snell and bat eighth Tuesday.
