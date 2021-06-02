Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
His fifth-inning shot against Kyle Hendricks got the Padres on the board. Caratini, who has tallied four long balls across 40 games this season, is expected to see an uptick in playing time with Austin Nola (knee) on the 10-day injured list.
