Caratini went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

With the score 0-0 in the third inning and runners on the corners against Corbin Burnes, the Padres got aggressive and Caratini did something no San Diego catcher had ever done before in franchise history -- steal home. After Ha-Seong Kim took off for second base, Caratini headed home when the throw from Omar Narvaez went through and he just beat the return toss from Willy Adames. The Padres made life miserable for Narvaez all night by going 6-for-6 on steal attempts, allowing them to rack up offense despite only five hits and zero homers. Caratini's swipe was his second of the season, but only the third of his career.