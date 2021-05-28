Caratini isn't starting Friday's game against the Astros.
Caratini should serve as the primary catcher in the near future after Austin Nola (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, but he'll be held out for the series opener in Houston. Webster Rivas will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
