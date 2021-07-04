site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: Not starting Sunday
Caratini is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Caratini started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 1-for-6 with a walk. Webster Rivas will start behind the plate in his place Sunday.
