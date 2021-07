Caratini is not starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old is hitting .167 in his last 10 games, having recorded neither a homer nor a multi-hit game in that stretch. Austin Nola (knee) is expected to return not long after the All-Star break and will offer Caratini more competition than current backup Webster Rivas, who is starting Wednesday.