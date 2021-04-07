Caratini went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored and Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Caratini had the only extra base hit of the day for the Padres, and it came in a timely fashion as he connected on a first-pitch slider that landed just inside the right-field foul pole for a two-run homer to give them a 3-1 lead in the seventh. The former Chicago Cub has started out 4-for-13 with seven RBI in his first four games of the season and should continue to be the primary catcher with Austin Nola (finger) on the injured list.