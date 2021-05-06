Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.
The backstop put the Padres on the board with 401-foot blast in the third inning. The homer was Caratini's second this season and accounted for his 12th RBI. He is slashing .217/.313/.333 overall.
