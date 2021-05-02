Caratini will continue to get plenty of work behind the plate despite the return of Austin Nola, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Nola may eventually emerge as the Padres' primary catcher, but in the short term he will essentially split time with Caratini behind the plate, according to manager Jayce Tingler. "Victor has played extremely well, he's done a great job with the staff. Also, Nola, having some issues with the finger and some swelling and things like that, I don't think we've got him built up to go four on, one-off. There's the opportunity to split some time and keep both guys active." So far this season, Caratini is slashing .230/.333/.311 with 11 RBI and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate.