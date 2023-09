Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Phillies.

This was Bogaerts' second four-hit effort in a span of three days. He's started September hot, going 12-for-18 (.667) with four extra-base hits, three RBI and eight runs scored over his last five games. The shortstop is up to a .272/.342/.413 slash line with 16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored and 24 doubles through 134 contests overall.