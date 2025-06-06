default-cbs-image
Bogaerts (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against the Brewers on Friday.

Bogaerts was out of the lineup against the Giants on Thursday while nursing a sore left shoulder, but the issue doesn't appear to be a serious one as he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener. The veteran shortstop has slashed .233/.311/.311 with seven steals, two home runs and 13 RBI across 119 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

