Bogaerts (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Bogaerts is expected to require 7-to-10 days on his rehab assignment, so he could be back just before the All-Star break if all goes well. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since late May with a fractured left shoulder.

