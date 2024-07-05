Bogaerts (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Bogaerts is expected to require 7-to-10 days on his rehab assignment, so he could be back just before the All-Star break if all goes well. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since late May with a fractured left shoulder.
