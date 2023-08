Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop took Sandy Alcantara deep in the sixth inning to break open what had been a 1-0 pitchers' duel. Bogaerts is still struggling to get into a groove at the plate, and through 21 games in August he's batting .256 (21-for-82) with three of his 14 homers on the season and seven of his 44 RBI.