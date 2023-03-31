Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Rockies.

The Padres were somewhat surprisingly held in check by Colorado's pitching staff, but Bogaerts wasn't to blame. The shortstop was the only San Diego batter to collect multiple hits, and he finished with three of the team's seven base knocks. Two of his hits went for doubles, and he scored San Diego's final run in the fourth inning. Bogaerts' affinity for two-baggers is nothing new -- he slammed 52 doubles in 2019 and averaged 36 doubles per campaign between 2021 and 2022.