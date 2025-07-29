Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 7-6 victory versus the Mets on Monday.
Bogaerts got the Padres on the board with a run-scoring single in the third inning and finished with his fourth multi-hit performance through 11 contests since the All-Star break. The veteran infielder is batting .298 (14-for-47) over that stretch with two homers, six RBI and just four strikeouts. Bogaerts is hitting a healthy .270 with 16 stolen bases on the season, though he hasn't had much of a power stroke with just seven home runs.
