Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Bogaerts singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and also swiped a bag after getting on base. The shortstop's effort Sunday was enough to end just his third multi-game stretch without a hit this season. His consistency is evident in a .269 batting average and .763 OPS, and he's added five home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, four steals and two doubles over 32 contests. Bogaerts has a firm grasp on a starting role in the middle of the Padres' lineup.