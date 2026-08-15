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Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bogaerts went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 7-5 win over Cleveland.

Bogaerts made the most of his lone official at-bat, launching a two-run homer off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning to cut San Diego's deficit to 3-2. He later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the Padres some insurance. The long ball was Bogaerts' 11th of the season, and while the veteran has endured a relatively quiet offensive campaign, Friday's outing could provide a spark for the Padres' offense ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. He's still hitting just .223 with a below-average .653 OPS, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to just one productive game.

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