Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts has at least one extra-base hit in four of his last five games, but the homer was his first since May 14 versus the Angels. The shortstop is batting just .235 (16-for-68) in June, which is right in line with his .239 average for the season. He also hasn't provided much power with a .653 OPS while adding four homers, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored, 14 doubles and 13 stolen bases over 73 contests. At his current pace, Bogaerts is in danger of missing the 10-homer mark for the first time since 2015.