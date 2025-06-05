Bogaerts was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to left shoulder soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts went 0-for-3 during Wednesday's loss before being replaced on defense to start the sixth inning. Manager Mike Shildt didn't comment on the severity of the shortstop's injury after the game, though Jose Iglesias could be in line for a start if Bogaerts is forced to miss any amount of time.