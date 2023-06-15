Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

Bogaerts has gone 7-for-17 (.412) with three walks over five games since he returned from missing nearly a week with a nagging wrist injury. It sure hasn't looked like it's bothering him lately, though he's now gone 15 games without a home run. For the season, the star shortstop is slashing .264/.348/.403 with seven homers, seven steal,s 23 RBI and 35 runs scored over 62 contests.