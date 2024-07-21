Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Bogaerts has been hot at the plate since his return from a fractured shoulder, with multiple hits in four of five games since being activated. Bogaerts is now 8-for-21 since his return, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit since May. The stolen base was his fifth of the season, and he could present value in the second half of the season if he keeps this type of production.