Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Arizona.

Bogaerts put the Padres on the board for the first time with a 421-foot solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his second in his past two games and fourth through 19 contests since the All-Star break after he went deep just five times across 95 games in the first half. Bogaerts has five multi-hit performances over his past 12 contests and is batting an even .300 (15-for-50) during that span.