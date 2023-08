Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and one stolen base in Friday's win over Arizona.

Bogaerts started his big day with a two-run shot in the second inning. It was his 12th homer of the year and first since July 18, snapping a 21-game drought. During that stretch, he hit .293 but registered a lackluster .659 OPS. Bogaerts is now slashing .271/.344/.402 with 31 extra-base hits and 13 steals through 471 plate appearances.