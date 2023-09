Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Bogaerts' homer extended San Diego's lead to 5-1 in the third inning. The shortstop has been dialed in to begin September, going 14-for-27 (.519) with six extra-base hits over the first seven games of the month. He's at a .271/.340/.417 slash line with 17 homers, 49 RBI, 68 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 136 contests in a near-everyday role.