Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Bogaerts hasn't shown much in the way of power overall in 2025, but he's now smashed three home runs in his last 14 games. Despite batting just .245 during this period, the veteran infielder does have 15 RBI and two stolen bases over his last 49 at-bats. As long as he maintains a spot in the heart of San Diego's batting order, Bogaerts should continue to see plenty of RBI chances going forward.