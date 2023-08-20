Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of a twin bill against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Bogaerts went 0-for-4 in the matinee but bounced back with a fifth-inning solo homer for the Padres' only run in Game 2. The long ball was just his third in 35 games since the All-Star break, though the shortstop has otherwise hit well over that stretch, slashing .292/.338/.401 with seven RBI, 12 runs and four thefts. Bogaerts has belted a modest 13 home runs this season, with four of them coming over his first 12 contests.