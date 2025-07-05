default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogaerts (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Saturday against the Rangers.

Bogaerts suffered a hamstring injury toward the end of Friday's contest, but it won't be enough to prevent him from playing Saturday. The 32-year-old infielder has been heating up at the plate recently, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a homer and three runs scored over his last six games.

More News