Padres' Xander Bogaerts: In Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Saturday against the Rangers.
Bogaerts suffered a hamstring injury toward the end of Friday's contest, but it won't be enough to prevent him from playing Saturday. The 32-year-old infielder has been heating up at the plate recently, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a homer and three runs scored over his last six games.
