Bogaerts was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent hamstring injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts injured himself on a swing during the 10th inning of Friday's contest, and he had to leave the game before finishing his at-bat. The severity of his injury is still unknown, but the Padres will likely have more information on his status once they run some tests on him.

