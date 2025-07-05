Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Leaves with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent hamstring injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts injured himself on a swing during the 10th inning of Friday's contest, and he had to leave the game before finishing his at-bat. The severity of his injury is still unknown, but the Padres will likely have more information on his status once they run some tests on him.
