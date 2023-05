Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Bogaerts helped generate one of two San Diego runs in the seventh inning, hitting a double to center field, swiping third base and subsequently coming around to score. The shortstop has had a slow start to the month, slashing .139/.244/.194 across nine contests. He began the season with four long balls over his first 12 games but has gone deep just twice in 26 contests since.