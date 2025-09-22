Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Not expected to be activated Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts (foot) now appears set for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Previous reports indicated Bogaerts would return from his left foot injury Monday. However, he went through another pregame workout Monday instead, as the Padres have apparently elected to give him one more day before he's reinstated. Jose Iglesias is starting at shortstop for the Padres in Monday's game versus the Brewers.
