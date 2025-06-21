Padres' Xander Bogaerts: On base four more times Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.
The veteran infielder was also caught stealing for the first time in 2025, but Bogaerts reached base four times for the second straight contest as he catches fire in June. Over the last 10 games, he's slashing .326/.333/.488 with four doubles, a homer, seven runs and seven RBI.
