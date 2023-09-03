Bogaerts went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Bogaerts is up to 16 homers this year, four of which have come in his last 13 contests. While he's shown a little more power lately, he's batting just .220 (11-for-50) over that span. The shortstop is at a .261/.332/.399 slash line with 46 RBI, 61 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 131 games this season, putting him on track for his worst numbers since 2014, which was his first full major-league campaign.