Bogaerts (wrist) is not in the starting lineup against Seattle on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts will get at least one more game off as he deals with the soreness in his left wrist that has kept him out since Sunday. The shortstop is hopeful he can avoid a stint on the injured list, but if he can't return by Friday the Padres may need to place the infielder on the shelf so they're not playing a man short. Ha-Seong Kim is playing shortstop with Jake Cronenworth at second base for Wednesday's finale against the Mariners.