Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's loss to Arizona.

Bogaerts belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning, marking the third time in his past four games that he has gone deep. The shortstop has enjoyed a blazing beginning to his Padres career, notching at least one hit in each of his first six games and slashing .409/.440/.955 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs over that span. Bogaerts hit a modest 15 homers in 150 games with Boston last season, but he has hit as many as 33 long balls in an MLB campaign (in 2019 with the Red Sox).