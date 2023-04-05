Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's loss to Arizona.
Bogaerts belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning, marking the third time in his past four games that he has gone deep. The shortstop has enjoyed a blazing beginning to his Padres career, notching at least one hit in each of his first six games and slashing .409/.440/.955 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs over that span. Bogaerts hit a modest 15 homers in 150 games with Boston last season, but he has hit as many as 33 long balls in an MLB campaign (in 2019 with the Red Sox).
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swats another homer•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Hits first homer in victory•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: In leadoff spot Friday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits in debut•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Gets cortisone shot in wrist•