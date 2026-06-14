Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Removed following HBP

Bogaerts was hit in the head by a pitch during Saturday's win over the Orioles and ultimately left the game, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts took a 93.5 mph sinker from Trey Gibson off his helmet in the top of the fifth inning and subsequently went down on his hands and knees. He was able to stay in the game and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly, but the veteran shortstop was then switched out for on defense in the bottom of the sixth frame. Manager Craig Stammen said after the victory that Bogaerts was initially feeling fine but then "started not feeling as good" before he was pulled, per 97.3 The Fan. Stammen added that the team will evaluate Bogaerts throughout the remainder of the day and night, which will help determine if he'll be able to play Sunday.