Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Resumes light baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts (foot) has resumed light baseball activities this week, MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts is just under two weeks removed from suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left foot, so he will be eased along slowly. The Padres are hopeful of getting their shortstop back in late September or early October, so Bogaerts will probably play only in the last few regular season games in a best-case scenario. Jose Iglesias has been filling in at shortstop for San Diego.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sidelined with fractured foot•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sitting after fouling ball off foot•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Reaches 10-homer mark•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Homer, steal in win•