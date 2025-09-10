Bogaerts (foot) has resumed light baseball activities this week, MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts is just under two weeks removed from suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left foot, so he will be eased along slowly. The Padres are hopeful of getting their shortstop back in late September or early October, so Bogaerts will probably play only in the last few regular season games in a best-case scenario. Jose Iglesias has been filling in at shortstop for San Diego.