Bogaerts (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

The 30-year-old was unavailable the past few days after he received a cortisone injection for soreness in his left wrist, but he's made a quick return to the lineup, as expected. It's apparently an issue Bogaerts often deals with during spring training, so there shouldn't be much concern for the upcoming campaign.